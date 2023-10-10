Anwar: Malaysia border development in Sabah, Sarawak slow compared to Nusantara

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today admitted that border development on the Malaysian side in Sabah and Sarawak has been relatively slow compared to the Indonesian side following the relocation of the republic’s capital from Jakarta to Nusantara in East Kalimantan.

He said this is partly due to the allocation of RM1 billion, which was only recently approved this year.

However, all relevant ministries have been asked to expedite matters, Anwar said during Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar said he has also asked Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to monitor and coordinate all development projects for Sabah and Sarawak, including the implementation of the Pan Borneo Highway, as well as other projects related to the RM1 billion allocation.

Earlier when replying to Datuk Seri Dr. Jeffrey Kitingan (GRS-Keningau), the Prime Minister said the government has approved an allocation of RM1 billion for the development of border areas in Sabah and Sarawak to accelerate the development of basic infrastructure and security.

This includes the construction of the Immigration, Customs, and Quarantine Complex (ICQS), security posts, and other facilities to ensure that border development in the country is on par with that of neighbouring countries.

Anwar said that this year, the government has also approved a total of 17 border projects, with eight in Sabah costing RM82.2 million and nine in Sarawak costing RM88.2 million, all of which are set to commence soon. - Bernama