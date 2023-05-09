Anwar: Malaysia-Indonesia ties encompass arts, culture

JAKARTA, Sept 4 (Bernama) -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the relations between Malaysia and Indonesia go beyond diplomatic and economic areas as they also encompass arts and culture, which is in line with the Madani government concept.

He said apart from the bilateral diplomatic relations with President Joko Widodo’s administration and interactions with entrepreneurs and investors, the empowerment of arts and culture are also being given attention.

“I have also sought their experiences and suggestions to enhance bilateral relations as well as strengthen arts and culture,” he told reporters after attending a programme involving influencers and celebrities, here, last night.

The “Santai Bersama Anwar” programme was attended by Indonesia’s well-known artistes and influencers including Mulan Jameeah, Maruli and Bara Tampubolon, Kartika Putri, Habib Usman, Selvi Kitty and Melly Goeslow. Malaysian artiste Fazura also attended the event.

Among the topics discussed were efforts to protect artistes’ welfare and use arts and culture as a medium to preach as well as collaboration between Malaysian and Indonesian artistes and their role in maintaining harmonious relations between the two nations.

Anwar arrived here yesterday in conjunction with the 43rd Asean Summit, which will take place tomorrow until Sept 7.

He is scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings with Asean Dialogue Partners, including Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the United States and Canada. - Bernama