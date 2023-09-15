Anwar: Malaysia plays significant role in effort to counter Islamophobia

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia plays a significant role in the effort to counter Islamophobia, ignorance and hatred of others, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The burning of Al-Quran due to ignorance, arrogance and neocolonial mindset, should be countered through knowledge and understanding.

“For the Muslims, it is of course through the Al-Quran,” he told the media after performing Friday prayers at Nasyrul Quran Complex here today.

Anwar said copies of the Al-Quran and the translation, produced by Yayasan Restu, have been printed and distributed all over the world, particularly in the West.

“So that they (Western people) have the opportunity to read, to understand and appreciate, as we do in respecting other religions in this country.

“I hope through this effort, we can create a more harmonious society and better understanding and respect for humanity,” he said. -BERNAMA