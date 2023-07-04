Anwar: Malaysia to continue to work with WHO

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will continue to work closely with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to promote health, maintain well-being and provide services to the vulnerable.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that cooperation is important to ensure that every citizen, wherever they are, can achieve the highest level of health and well-being.

He said today, Malaysia, together with the international community, celebrated World Health Day, and April 7, 2023 is also the 75th anniversary of WHO.

“Therefore, this World Health Day celebration also showcases the partnership and close cooperation between the Malaysian government and the WHO that has been established since 65 years ago.

“I reiterate the government’s commitment to spur the implementation of the health agenda for all,“ said Anwar in a post on his Facebook page.

He said the theme ‘Health for All’ this year is in line with the values ​​and principles of Malaysia MADANI where the government recognises the right to health as a fundamental human right to achieve a dignified life.

“The right to health should be enjoyed by everyone equally regardless of status or any difference and discrimination,“ said the Prime Minister - Bernama