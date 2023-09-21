Anwar: Malaysia to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran

The Prime Minister expressed the desire in a meeting with Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi in New York.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will strengthen bilateral relations in various fields with Iran for mutual benefits, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister expressed the desire in a meeting with Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi in New York, which was shared through a post on Facebook today.

“In the meeting, I expressed Malaysia’s desire to enhance bilateral relations with Iran through cooperation in the fields of economy, education, food security, science and technology as well as exploring the potential for new forms of cooperation,” he said.

According to Anwar, in the same meeting, Malaysia also reaffirmed its commitment to conduct a Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) and a Joint Economic Commission (JEC) Meeting between the two countries in order to refine the potential scope of cooperation.

“Hopefully, the relations between Malaysia and Iran will continue to be strengthened for mutual benefits, insya-Allah,” said the Prime Minister.

Anwar is currently in New York to attend the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Seyed Ebrahim is the second foreign leader to meet with Anwar in New York today, after Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. - Bernama