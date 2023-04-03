Anwar: Malaysia-UAE agree to boost cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to boost cooperation between both countries in various fields including trade, investment, defence and energy, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

The prime minister posted on his official Facebook account today, stating that these matters were among the topics he discussed with UAE president Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan via a telephone conversation yesterday.

“I also took the opportunity to thank Sheikh Mohamed for UAE’s assistance in helping Malaysia to send humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in Syria recently,” he posted.

The UAE government and the country’s Red Crescent Society have assisted to deliver 42 tons of humanitarian aid from the Malaysian government in Syria.

Meanwhile, Anwar said he was honoured to receive Sheikh Mohamad when he visited Malaysia this year and hoped to make a reciprocal visit to the UAE soon. - Bernama