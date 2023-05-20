Anwar: Malaysia wants to continue working with US on climate issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is hoping that it can continue working with the United States on issues involving the transition to renewable energy, reduction of methane gas emissions, climate finance and technologies.

The matter was conveyed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a phone call that he received from the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, yesterday.

Through a post on his official Facebook page today, Anwar said they discussed various issues related to the environment, renewable energy and the worsening climate change and its devastating effects around the world, adding he also talked about Malaysia’s aspiration to achieve net zero GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions as early as 2050.

“I have also emphasised that the United States as one of the developed countries should be a leader in curbing climate change and its effects on the environment and human health.

“This can be done by providing sufficient financial assistance, capacity and technological support to help developing countries implement their respective climate agendas and actions,“ he added. - Bernama