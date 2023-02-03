Anwar: Manila is very special to me

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pic), who concluded his two-day official visit to the Philippines today, described the country’s capital, Manila, as very special to him.

Anwar, in a Facebook post today, said this visit brought back memories of when he often visited the city while studying.

“Manila is very special and is not a foreign city to me personally,” said the Prime Minister.

Anwar said he often visited Manila when he was a student, and the University of the Philippines (UP) was a must-visit place.

The visit to UP was to discuss various matters with friends in Manila, he said.

Earlier today, Anwar was conferred the degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa by the UP, in a ceremony held at the university’s Villamor Hall, here.

According to a statement issued by the university, Anwar was awarded the honorary doctorate for being a scholar and an internationally-acclaimed expert on economics, democracy, freedom, governance, Islam and democracy, and the need for accountability.

He was conferred the degree by the Chairperson of the Commission of Higher Education, J. Prospero E. De Vera III, and UP President and Co-Chair of the UP Board of Regents, Angelo A. Jimenez.

Anwar arrived in the Philippines yesterday for a two-day official visit, the fifth ASEAN country he has visited since being appointed as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister in November last year. - Bernama