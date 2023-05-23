Anwar: Maritime defence vital to overcome threats in the waters of the country

LANGKAWI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the question of defence and preparedness of the country’s maritime assets, especially the Royal Malaysian Navy, remains the government’s main priority to overcome threats in the country’s waters.

The Prime Minister said he would look at the needs but all decisions will be based on the country’s ability to prepare the required resources.

“Malaysia is a maritime country. Since Malaysia is mainly surrounded by water, the question of the country’s maritime defence and preparedness, especially the involvement of the Navy, is our priority,” he told Bernama and RTM when attending the “Fleet Review” in conjunction with the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA ‘23) at the Resort World Langkawi, here today.

A fleet review or naval review is an event where a gathering of ships from a particular navy is paraded and reviewed by an incumbent head of state and/or other official civilian and military dignitaries.

Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Chief of Defence General Tan Sri Affendi Buang and the Chief of Navy Admiral Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob.

Upon his arrival at the Resort World Langkawi, the Prime Minister also graced the ceremony of the maritime segment, here.

Speaking of LIMA ‘23, the Prime Minister said the exhibition had received tremendous response and support while the organising aspects of the exhibition are at a very satisfactory level.

“The exhibition will offer valuable returns to the economic sector, military, defence as well as the country,” he said.

LIMA ‘23, themed ‘The Nexus of Asia’s Maritime and Aerospace Trade’ started today and will continue until May 27.

This year’s edition involves two ministries, namely the Defence Ministry (defence sector) and Ministry of Transport (commercial sector).

The last time LIMA was held was in 2019 and not organised in 2021 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic which became a global concern. - Bernama