Anwar meeting with US trade rep centres on economic cooperation, quality investment

KUALA LUMPUR: The discussion between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim with US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai this afternoon was centred on overcoming uncertainties in the global economy and financial markets.

According to the posting on his official Twitter account today, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said their talks touched on measures to strengthen economic cooperation and trade facilitation issues as well as to draw quality investments to Malaysia.

Tai’s arrival in Malaysia is the first working visit by a cabinet member of the United States since the Unity Government was formed last year, according to Anwar.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and the US Ambassador to Malaysia Brian D. McFeeters. - Bernama