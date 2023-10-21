Anwar meets family of former UIAM Rector in Riyadh

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite the hectic schedule of his two-day working visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took time off to meet the family of the famous Islamic thinker, the late Sheikh Prof Abu Hamid Abu Sulayman.

The late Sheikh Prof Abu Hamid was the former Rector of the International Islamic University of Malaysia (UIAM).

In a Facebook post, Anwar who shared some pictures of the meeting said that among the important works of Sheikh Prof Abu Hamid that are often referred to are Crisis in the Muslim Mind and the Islamization of Knowledge.

“The meeting with Faekah (wife of Sheikh Prof Abu Hamid) and children brought back memories of our family’s old friendship since the 1970s, especially the shared experience of developing UIAM as a higher education institution that has produced many graduates from all over the world,“ he said.

Anwar arrived in Riyadh on Thursday to attend the First ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit yesterday also highlighted the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Anwar also attended a gathering with Malaysians in Saudi Arabia besides hold a meeting with the Secretary General of the Muslim World League Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa at the League’s office, yesterday.

Today, Anwar who is also the Minister of Finance is scheduled to hold a meeting with the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Aramco, Amin H Nasser followed by several more meetings with captains of industry and major firms of Saudi Arabia.

He is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at his personal invitation to further discuss the Palestinian issue and bilateral relations between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. -Bernama