KUALA LUMPUR: PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today called on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the Prime Minister’s office in Putrajaya today, and among others, discussed matters relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Port Dickson member of parliament said in the 45-minute long meeting, he expressed his gratitude for the efforts taken by the government machinery, non-governmental organisations and society in general in the fight to contain the outbreak.

Anwar, in his Facebook posting, said he had also raised concerns about the need for more transparency in the delivery of information and for enhanced testing capabilities.

He said the prime minister had touched on the proposed Parliament sitting on May 18 and problems with regard to Covid-19. - Bernama