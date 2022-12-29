Anwar meets treasury top management to discuss Budget 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, today held a meeting with the top management of the Treasury, among other things to discuss the 2023 Budget.

The meeting was held with Treasury deputy secretary-general (Policy), Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican, and Treasury deputy secretary-general (Investment), Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin, this afternoon in Putrajaya.

“We are studying and working on Treasury affairs, especially people’s issues and the upcoming 2023 Budget, in addition to completing government affairs before stepping into the new year 2023,” Anwar said in a post on his Facebook account.

Earlier today, the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, Datuk Johari Abdul, confirmed that Anwar is scheduled to table the 2023 Budget at the Dewan Rakyat on Feb 24, during the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament, next year.

The budget will be tabled by Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, at the Dewan Rakyat sitting, which is scheduled to convene from Feb 13 to March 30. - Bernama