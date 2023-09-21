Anwar meets Turkiye President Erdogan in New York

NEW YORK: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at the Turkish House in Manhattan here to meet Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Both leaders are meeting on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

According to officials, among the topics of discussion would be finding ways to tackle Islamophobia on the global stage.

Last month, Anwar told the media that he had discussed the matter during a phone conversation with Erdogan and they agreed to look into the possibility of starting a movement and doing something to counter attacks against Islam, especially in the United States and Europe.

Anwar was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz; and Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

After the bilateral meeting with Erdogan, the prime minister will meet Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, followed by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

This is Anwar’s first appearance as prime minister at the annual gathering, and he is scheduled to deliver Malaysia’s National Statement at the General Debate on Friday (Sept 22) at UN headquarters. - Bernama