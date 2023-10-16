Anwar: Military forces deployment needs consensus from neighbouring countries

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today explained that the deployment of Malaysian military forces to Palestine, including for peacekeeping or humanitarian missions, can only be done after achieving a consensus from the neighbouring countries.

In a briefing on the latest development on the Palestinian-Israeli crisis at the Dewan Rakyat today, Anwar said without the consensus, aircraft carrying Malaysian peacekeepers or humanitarian assistance will not be allowed to land.

“Certain parties in Malaysia claim that we refuse to send our military forces. Our military leaders have also asked me to explain that it is not fair for any quarters to touch on this matter.

“This is not a simple decision to make. So, I hope that there will be better understanding, don’t confuse the people,” he said.

The Prime Minister also called on all Malaysians and Muslim ummah to come together to pray for the safety of all Palestinians who continue being oppressed by the Israeli regime.

Anwar said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir will depart for Jeddah tonight at the invitation of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for the conference.

At the same time, the prime minister said he will also attend ASEAN- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit this Thursday, as well as hold discussions on the actions that need to be taken against Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinians.

“Prince Mohammed contacted me a few days ago and requested that I extend one more day to Oct 21 to hold discussions in Saudi Arabia.

“I will discuss with some of our ‘friends’...the UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye, whether there is a need to hold other meetings with other countries’ leaders,“ he said.

Anwar said, he has given Zambry a full mandate to discuss and make any decision on humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people following Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

In addition, the Prime Minister assured to stand by any country that expressed solidarity and sympathy for Palestine.

“Our stance is clear, politics in Palestine is the politics of dispossession. They (the Palestinians) have been dispossessed of their land and property; we must restore their rights to their homeland,“ he said.

Anwar also stated that Malaysia has had a relationship with Hamas since they won the elections, adding that he disagreed with Europe’s decision to continue putting Hamas under pressure.

He said that the government has so far contributed a total of RM10 million in early humanitarian and medical relief to the Palestinian people.

“Insya-Allah, this Thursday, before I leave for Saudi Arabia, as much as RM100 million (from GLCs) will be channelled to the humanitarian aid fund for Gaza,“ he said.- Bernama