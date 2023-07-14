Anwar, ministers hold virtual meeting with Elon Musk

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today held a video conference with the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of SpaceX, Elon Musk.

Also participating in the virtual meeting with Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla Inc, are Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

“I welcome the company’s interest and investment decisions in Malaysia and also Elon Musk’s willingness to come to Malaysia.

“I also congratulate and support the government on the opening of the head office, service centre and experience centre of Elon’s Tesla electric vehicle brand in Selangor this year,“ the Prime Minister said in a statement today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said Malaysia will continue to strengthen its commitment to net-zero emissions as early as 2050.

He added that Malaysia has a comprehensive plan and ecosystem as well as competitive resources in supporting the clean energy industry including electric mobility.

He said the discussion also revolved around SpaceX’s participation in satellite services Starlink which can contribute to faster and more widespread Internet access, especially in rural areas, which only requires minimal physical infrastructure and land to improve the global Internet network.

“This initiative will improve the ability and well-being of the people, especially from the aspect of education and the potential of agricultural technology and income generation,” he added.

The virtual meeting started at 9.30 am and lasted about 25 minutes.

Last Friday, Anwar said he would have a meeting with Musk this week to explore ways for the leading electric vehicle company to increase investment in Malaysia. - Bernama