Anwar: My experience in prison not similar to Najib - Report

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he had served in prison for over a decade before being allowed access to Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital (CRH), and his experience was incomparable to Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

“I was given that facility at the rehab centre (in Cheras) after serving more than 10 years in solitary confinement lockup in prison.

“Number two, I was only sent to the rehab centre after major shoulder surgery,” the PKR president was quoted as saying by The Vibes.

Anwar also pointed out that while his physical ailments had been explained to the public during his imprisonment, it was not the case for the former prime minister.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin recently revealed that Najib is receiving physiotherapy at CRH.

Anwar also added that while in prison for the second time under Najib’s administration, he had to sleep on a cement floor which aggravated his back problems, and only after that was he given a bed upon doctors’ advice.