TUN Dr Mahathir Mohamad says PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has never told him of any desire for an early handover of premiership.

The prime minister said as the progress of his administration’s effort to restore the country has achieved only 30-40%, he personally hopes his tenure could be extended beyond two years to give him time to complete the task.

He said Anwar has never said “no” to his desire to hold the country’s top post for more than two years, Sin Chew Daily reported today.

“He (Anwar) has not said ‘no’, he has always shown his support for me. He has never said things like, ‘I want it (becoming the prime minister) earlier.”

Ever since Anwar won the Port Dickson by-election and officially assuming the post of PKR president late last year, words had been making the rounds that he did not intend to wait out the two years promised for the handover of power.

A recent meeting between Anwar and Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz has also prompted speculation that it was held to plan for a motion to push for an early handover of power when Parliament reconvenes in March.

Even Mahathir also said he had heard of rumour of plans to topple him.

But during an interview with Sin Chew at his office in Putrajaya on Dec 31, Mahathir said Anwar has never said to him that he wants to take over as the eighth prime minister before his two-year tenure is up.

Mahathir said his new government has completed 30-40% of the work to restore the country.

The difficult part has been overcome and the progress for this year is expected to speed up, he said, adding that the country will be in better shape.

“I hope to give myself two year plus, possibly slightly more time (than the two-year tenure to restore the country),“ he said.

Mahathir stressed that should he be asked to hand over the baton after helming the country for two years, he would still keep his promise and do it.

“I will be 95 in two years, do you know? (I will be) Very old,“ he quipped.

Asked if he thinks it is written in the stars that Anwar would become the next prime minister, Mahathir laughed and said: “He remains the No. 1 choice to take over from me.”

As such, Mahathir said, there is no need to discuss at Pakatan Harapan’s supreme council meeting whether he should serve the full five-year term before transferring power.

On the issue of government recognition for UEC, Mahathir said it is as easy as a stroke of the pen but the government must consider the feelings of the Malays and first address the gap of national wealth distribution.

“It’s easy to recognise UEC. Just take a pen and sign it, that’s it.

“However, it takes time to bring two or three ethnic groups in Malaysia together, plus the indigenous people of Sabah and Sarawak, to the same economic development status. These ethnic groups feel that they are getting lesser and the gap is getting bigger.

“In other countries, there will be riots, fighting and killing (of) each other, but in Malaysia, the Malays, Chinese and Indians can live and work together. Some have also absorbed Chinese culture, and I have started using chopsticks,“ said Mahathir on the delay to the government’s recognition of UEC, which was among PH’s election election promises, and the reason Malays are particularly sensitive to the issue.

“When the Malays agreed to independence, they also agreed to let non-Malays obtain Malaysian citizenship. In giving citizenship to more people, they believed that it would mean one language and one culture for the nation, as well as the same basic laws and mutual understanding.

“But they have found that not only the language is not well supported, there are still many people who will not speak Malay at all, but we still accept them. How much more should we expect them to accept?”

Mahathir said Malaysia is quite different from other multiracial countries because people in these countries speak only one national language.

“We tried to do it, not that we didn’t do it ... But if we compare Malaysia with other countries, it is noted that other countries do not allow the existence of Chinese schools, Chinese is not even allowed on signboards. However, some countries have recently followed the example of Malaysia.

“If you ask the Chinese nationals, they also want to migrate to Malaysia. They believe that Malaysia is more open-minded.”

“We recognise the Unified Examination, I have reiterated time and again. We recognise foreign degrees, we recognise Oxford University degree, and degrees of many other foreign universities.

“However, if you want the government to accept (UEC) and other exams, you must first master basic Malay as well.”