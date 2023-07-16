Anwar: Never have I used my powers as PM to betray Malays, Islam

KEPALA BATAS: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has never used his authority as Prime Minister to betray the Malays and Islam.

Anwar also said that he had never belittled the Malays and Islam just because he was backing Chow Kon Yeow as the Penang Chief Minister.

“For eight months I have been asking in Parliament, what have I done to betray the Malays and Islam? Is it because I support the Penang Chief Minister? I am not betraying, I am just accepting political realities. I want peace in the country.

“In all the other states, the Malays and Muslims are holding very important positions such as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Finance Minister, Chief Justice, Attorney-General, Bank Negara Governor,” he said in his closing speech at the Penang-level Malaysia Madani seminar here today.

Also present were Chow, Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, Deputy Chief Minister II Prof Dr P Ramasamy and Penang state secretary Datuk Mohd Sayuthi Bakar.

Anwar also advised the people not to allow racial enmity to jeopardise the country’s peace and harmony.

“I went through many years of ups and downs, if I am seen as not doing enough, I will fix this in due time. I am not saying that when Anwar becomes Prime Minister, everything will be perfect... no, there will be issues.

“But I am not ready to compromise when it comes to stealing the country’s wealth and allowing corruption to thrive in our country,” he said.-Bernama