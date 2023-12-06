Anwar: New quarters for civil servants next year

SHAH ALAM: Starting next year, the government will focus on the development of new quarters for civil servants and the repair of the existing ones, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the matter would be focused on after the issues of toilets and lack of basic facilities at schools are tackled.

“Even when I went to Langkawi, I found that the quarters for military personnel were in poor condition.

“I went to Sungai Buloh Prison, I saw my friends who took care of me (when I was in prison) were living in houses that are in bad shape.

“So, that’s why next year, once we solved the issues of toilets and basic facilities at schools, I will focus on quarters for civil servants. This includes developing new quarters,” he said in his special mandate for Selangor civil servants, which was attended by some 1,500 state civil servants here today.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Director-General of Public Service Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari. - Bernama