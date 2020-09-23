Anwar: No defectors from PH and PKR

PETALING JAYA: Former Pakatan Harapan (PH) and PKR politicians who defected to Perikatan Nasional (PN) are not part of the MPs who are backing him to form a government, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

“There will be a new coalition. I will have to discuss with the new partners, including the formidable former partners. In the list, I don’t see them, yet,” he said at a press conference

The PKR president however extended the olive branch to current prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to serve the new government .

“I welcome him to cooperate. I have no personal problems with him. His readiness to cooperate will help the transition. And if he (Muhyiddin) is ready, he can help serve in whatever capacity,“ Anwar said.

Anwar said Pejuang led by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not part of the new coalition.

“(Mahathir might) decide later (to support) but now, no,“ he said, adding that the four other Pejuang MPs have yet to support him.