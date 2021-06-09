Anwar: No discussion on new govt with Agong

PETALING JAYA: There was no discussion on the formation of a new federal government, opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said after meeting Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah at the palace earlier today.

He said the discussion with the King was focused on the emergency and measures to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We appealed to Tuanku to prevent the continuation of the emergency, although he said that he would abide by the spirit of the Federal Constitution and follow the advice of the prime minister,” Anwar added.

“I gave my view that continuing the Emergency will cause losses to the country, and the current situation with Covid-19 will adversely affect the economy especially to the commoners, and how I see that all the steps that can be implemented do not need for an Emergency to be in place.”