Anwar: No increase in electricity tariff for households (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The government has no plan to raise electricity tariff for domestic consumers to avoid burdening the people, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the decision also involved small and medium industries (SMEs), agricultural companies and food producers even though it would give financial implications of almost RM30 billion a year to the country.

“If it is raised, it will only be for multinational companies as the current tariff is too low for them and such a subsidy should not be given to giant companies making huge profits.

“As for the people (domestic consumers), the government has no plan whatsoever to raise the electricity tariff,” he told a press conference after chairing the Cabinet meeting here today.

Anwar, however, said the increase in the tariff rate for the multinational companies will only be made in a gradual and reasonable manner to ensure that it would not affect their operations and projections.

He said the details about the decision will be announced by the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

On flood management preparations, Anwar said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be leaving for Kelantan tomorrow to identify the early measures that could be taken to in preparations to face floods.

“He will identify the problems and make early preparations. Our approach is different, we don’t wait for the floods to happen, we make preparations before it happens,” he said.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid said the government would take proactive steps in flood disaster management including activating temporary relief centres (PPS) earlier.

He said with the cooperation of the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), some areas where the amount of rainfall is high and expected to cause flooding will be focused on.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has been instructed to be more proactive in dealing with any situations involving farmers due to the problem of irregularities in marketing infrastructure.

“Last year you heard about the huge problem affecting Cameron Highlands farmers that led to them disposing of their products, having no buyers, difficulties in transportation etc. So, FAMA has to undertake that measure,” he added.-Bernama