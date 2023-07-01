Anwar: No room for LGBT, secularism, communism in unity govt

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured the LGBT group (lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders), the concept of a secular state and communist ideology will never be recognised during the administration of the unity government.

Speaking during an interview with Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) in its ‘Naratif Khas Bersama Perdana Menteri’ programme yesterday, Anwar said the matter was only raised by certain parties to spread lies.

“Sometimes these politicians will say that if Anwar becomes prime minister then Islam will be ruined, secularism and communism will gain a foothold, and LGBT will be recognised.

“This is a delusion. Of course, it will not happen and God willing under my administration this is not going to happen,“ he said.

He said this when asked about allegations that describe him as a leader who runs a dictatorial government.

On the claim that the cooperation agreement between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the coalitions in support of the formation of the unity government administration was forged because his administration was not strong, Anwar said it was done because the majority obtained at that time was too narrow.

However, to prove that he has the support, Anwar said he brought the confidence vote motion in parliament last year after being challenged by the opposition who questioned his legitimacy.

“This vote of confidence motion was being challenged by the opposition. They said Anwar had no support... and in a democratic system, the best way to prove is through a vote of confidence or a vote of no confidence which was not proposed.

“So, I submitted this (the motion) and Alhamdulillah we have strong support. So, my question is where is the dictator? Am I breaking the law?” he said.

On the first day of the sitting, Anwar’s legitimacy as the 10th Prime Minister was proven when the motion of confidence tabled by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof was passed with a voice vote of which more voices were in favour.

Asked about the lawsuits he filed against several individuals, Anwar said it was because their accusations touched his authority as a leader.

“Thousands of accusations have been made, slanders have been hurled and for decades I have accepted it but if I feel it is too much as they question my authority and credibility as a leader, then they should be taught that this freedom is not the freedom to slander.

“...we use religion, then we slander, we make qazaf (accusations), I would like to ask their teachers, ustaz (religious teacher), to teach them first before teaching others,“ he added.

Since taking the oath of office as Prime Minister on Nov 24 last year Anwar has filed lawsuits against several individuals including Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for making false accusations against him. - Bernama