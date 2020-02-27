Anwar non-committal on possibility of talks with Dr Mahathir

PETALING JAYA: “No. That doesn’t arise”. That was the short reply from PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when asked whether he would approach interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in finding a solution to the current political impasse facing the country.

Pressed further whether that meant PH has burnt bridges with Dr Mahathir, he replied: “No, we are Pakatan Harapan (PH). They have left Pakatan Harapan”.

He said this when asked by reporters whether a meeting with PH leaders at the Eastin Hotel here today had brought up matters relating to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

On the possibility of Bersatu back in PH’s fold after Dr Mahathir’s return as Bersatu chairman, Anwar was vague again by saying “We change by the day”.

Anwar was quizzed over the current political imbroglio following the collapse of the PH government and the resignation of the Dr Mahathir as prime minister on Monday before being appointed as interim prime minister later the same day.

Gelang Patah MP Lim Kit Siang and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu were among the PH leaders seen at the meeting today.

Anwar’s wife, former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail did not take any questions from journalists as she left the scene at about 3.30pm. - Bernama