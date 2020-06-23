Anwar not abandoned in favour of Mahathir

THE question buzzing in most minds in the past one week is probably why DAP and Amanah have abandoned Anwar Ibrahim in favour of Mahathir Mohamad.

But that is not so, said DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri Lim Kit Siang.

“DAP and Amanah had never abandoned Anwar in favour of Mahathir as it is the surest way for Anwar to become Prime Minister,” Lim said.

He elaborated and said that we must not be a prisoner of the past or the historic decision of May 9, 2018 that brought about a peaceful and democratic change of government would not have taken place.

“We must not be opportunistic either and never sacrifice our basic principles for institution reform and democratic change.

“Mistakes have been made in the 22 months of Pakatan Harapan government and we must not repeat these mistakes if we succeed in restoring the mandate of the voters in the 14th General Election.”

With the question of the Prime Minister settled with regard to the transition of Mahathir as the ninth Prime Minister to Anwar as the tenth Prime Minister in six months’ time, he said a coalition system of decision-making with regard to major appointments and mode of Cabinet governance would have to be agreed upon.

But Lim said we must be realistic as even with all these factors in place, there is no guarantee of success to restore the mandate of the voters in the 14th General Election.

“As stated by the DAP Secretary-General and the Amanah President in a joint statement yesterday, and evidenced by the meeting of the Pakatan Harapan secretariat and the joint statement of the principal leaders of the three parties, Pakatan Harapan will continue as a united political movement to unite all like-minded political forces in the country to save Malaysia to effect institutional reforms and democratic change in the country,” he concluded.