Anwar obtains interim injunction against Sanusi

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has obtained an interim injunction from the Alor Setar High Court to prevent Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor from issuing, repeating and publishing defamatory statements against him on social media, websites and any other platforms.

Lawyer Datuk S.N. Nair, representing the prime minister, said Judge Mahazan Mat Taib allowed the ex-parte (one-sided) application filed by the Pakatan Harapan chairman yesterday.

“The injunction was issued to prevent the defendant (Muhammad Sanusi), his staff or agents from repeating or publishing similar statements that portray the plaintiff (Anwar) either directly or indirectly in any of the defendant’s social media channels, websites and any other platforms.

“The defendant is required to comply with this ex-parte injunction immediately after the delivery of this order to the defendant,“ said Nair when contacted today.

Anwar, 75, applied for an injunction in his lawsuit against Muhammad Sanusi over the Menteri Besar’s alleged defamatory statements which were uttered during an election campaign ‘Jelajah PN Best Tambun” last year.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, in another Facebook post, praised the diverse elements shown in the pantomime, staged at the 2023 Warriors’ Day celebration at Dataran Pahlawan Negara, Putrajaya, this morning, for captivating all those present.

Anwar said that the most touching moment of the pantomime was the part depicting the sacrifice of PDRM members and officers during the ambush by the Sulu terrorist group in Perkampungan Ai Sri Jaya, Simunul, Semporna, Sabah on March 2, 2013.

“Even though the (tragic) incident occurred 10 years ago, it still affected the people and the country.

“Azizah (Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail) and I, also had the opportunity to meet with the widows and children of members and officers who were killed in the incident,” he said.

The Warriors’ Day celebration today was graced by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The Prime Minister said that the services and sacrifices of the nation’s heroes and officers will surely be remembered in the country’s history, as an important moment to ensure that peace, security and harmony continue to be strengthened and maintained. -Bernama