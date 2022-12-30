Anwar offers condolences on passing of Indian PM’s mother

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Friday was among the many leaders to offer condolences on the passing of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben.

The Malaysian prime minister tweeted a condolence message on his and wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail’s behalf.

“Azizah and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Prime Minister of India, His Excellency @NarendraModi, on the loss of your beloved mother, Smt Heeraben Modi. We share your sadness and our thoughts are with you during your period of mourning,“ Anwar said.

The Indian leader’s mother died at the age of 99 in the early hours of Friday.

She was admitted to a hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad city in Gujarat state on Wednesday.

Modi and his family members attended her last rites in the state capital Gandhinagar.

The other foreign leaders who offered their condolences on the demise of Modi’s mother, include Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother,“ Shehbaz tweeted.

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said they were “deeply saddened” to learn about Heeraben’s demise.

“My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Modi and the family in this hour of grief,“ Wickremesinghe said. - Bernama