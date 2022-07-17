Anwar officially announced as PKR president, Rafizi as deputy president for 2022-2025 session

SHAH ALAM: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was today officially announced as Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president for the 2022-2025 session at party’s 16th national congress after winning the post uncontested in the 2022 PKR Election.

The announcement on the PKR’s new party leadership was made by its Election Committee (JPP) deputy chairman Saiful Izham Ramli.

Former Pandan Member of Parliament (MP) Mohd Rafizi Ramli was officially announced PKR deputy president after beating the party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in the contest for the post.

According to the official PKR website, Rafizi garnered 59,678 votes, while Saifuddin Nasution obtained 43,010 votes.

Meanwhile, for the four posts of PKR vice-presidents, they were won by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari, who secured 46,075 votes, Tanjung Malim MP Chang Lih Kang (34,939 votes); Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (34,496 votes) and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (33,230 votes). A total of 17 candidates contested for the four posts.

Also announced were the list of 20 new Central Leadership Council (MPP) members who were elected by the 2,665 delegates at the PKR National Congress yeserday. — Bernama