Anwar on official visit to the Philippines on March 1-2

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake an official visit to the Philippines from March 1-2, his maiden visit to the Southeast Asian country after being sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister.

According to a Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra)’s statement, he will meet the Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr and is expected to discuss various bilateral matters such as security cooperation, halal industry collaboration, and digital economy cooperation.

Both sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

“The visit reflects the importance of good ties between Malaysia and the Philippines as close neighbours and partners in ASEAN.

“It will provide an excellent opportunity for both sides to advance the partnership for progress, guided by shared interest, increased political and economic cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges,“ said the statement.

Anwar will also deliver a Public Lecture titled “30 Years After Asian Renaissance: Strategic Takeaways for ASEAN” at the University of Philippines and hold an engagement session with the Malaysian diaspora in the Philippines.

During the visit, he will be accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Foreign Minister Datuk Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Datuk Ewon Benedick, and officials from the relevant ministries and agencies.

In 2022, the Philippines was Malaysia’s 15th largest trading partner globally and the 5th largest among the ASEAN member states, with total trade amounting to RM41.45 billion (US$9.42 billion), an increase of 20.1 per cent compared to the recorded value in 2021. - Bernama