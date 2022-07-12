Anwar only got RM1 a year as Selangor economic adviser

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was paid only RM1 per year while serving as Selangor’s economic adviser, state official Juwairiya Zulkifli said today.

The Bukit Melawati assemblyman who is also political secretary to Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari was dismissing Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who claimed that before becoming prime minister, Anwar had been paid RM15 million for the post.

He did not receive any allowance or privileges other than the RM1 salary,” she said in a statement posted on Facebook page of the state-owned Media Selangor.

Juwairiya said Muhyiddin’s allegation during an election campaign speech for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat in Kedah was not new and had been repeated previously despite being untrue.

“I believe that the Prime Minister should take further action to prevent the repetition of this slander,” Juwairiya said.

Anwar was appointed Selangor’s economic adviser in November 2009 when the late Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim was mentri besar.