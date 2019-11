MIRI: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has been directed to be ready to face the 12th Sarawak State Election (PRN12) and to boost the party strength to ensure a Pakatan Harapan (PH) victory.

PKR president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said all quarters must be united and co-operate to ensure the PKR candidates would be victorious at the PRN, other than strengthening co-operation in the PH government at the state and federal levels.

‘’Focus on PRN12 for PKR and PH’s victories,’’ he said at the launching of the Sarawak PKR Convention here today.

Anwar said among those that needed to be done quickly by the Sarawak PKR was to hold meetings involving all the PKR divisions in the state to discuss preparation for PRN12 including the process of picking the candidates.

He wanted all the divisions to be given the opportunity to give their opinions and proposals and not dominance by certain quarters only.

According to Anwar, all views would be taken into account by the central leadership level before decisions were made based on the conclusions made by the state leadership.

‘’PKR is a democratic party which decides based on the majority,’’ he said.

Speaking to reporters after the launching of the convention, Anwar stated his preparedness to discuss with any quarters on the internal issues of the party.

‘’I can discuss with anybody, no problem,’’ he said, adding that all members must comply with the party constitution.

Also present at the opening of the convention, which was attended by over 1,000 delegates, was PKR secretary general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. — Bernama