Anwar participates in Qiyamullail Perdana programme at Putra Mosque

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim participated in the Qiyamullail Perdana programme held early today at the Putra Mosque, here.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Director-General of the Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (JAKIM) Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff were also there.

The congregational qiyamullail started at about 4.40 am with the Tahajjud (night) prayer, followed by the “sunat taubat”or repentance prayer and the Hajat prayer (prayer of need), all led by a guest imam, Hanif Azmir Hassim, and then the “sahur” (pre-dawn meal).

After that, Anwar joined in the congregational Subuh prayer led by a guest imam Ahmad Fairuz Nazaruddin, which was then followed by “tausiyah” (talk) delivered by the Director of the Policy and Strategic Division of the National Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre Mohd Gunawan Che Ab Aziz.

The Qiyamullail Perdana programme, organised by JAKIM was attended by about 2,000 congregants. It was broadcast live on AlHijrah TV and JAKIM’s Facebook page. - Bernama