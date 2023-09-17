Anwar: People’s grievances presented to Agong, Permaisuri during tour to be duly studied

KUCHING:The grouses raised by residents to the Yang diPertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah during the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour will be studied and resolved accordingly.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who gave the assurance said Al-Sultan Abdullah was touched by the reception he received during 11-day tour.

“On Thursday, in my audience with the Agong, His Majesty was deeply touched by the love shown by the people to the royal couple when discussing the tour,” he said when speaking at the national level Malaysia Day celebration here last night.

The delegation of Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah began the tour in Tawau, Sabah on Sept 3 before concluding the 11-day visit at Telok Melano in south Sarawak on Sept 13.

“The entire nation not only Sabah and Sarawak was amazed by the rousing reception shown to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong (in the tour),” he said.

In this regard, Anwar said Sarawak has succeeded in progresssing far from its image when Malaysia was formed 60 years ago to become the state in the forefront of the country and has the potential to develop further.

“Today, Sarawak is not the Sarawak in 1963. Today Sarawak has the potential to become a regional hub for the development of green industry, hydrogen as well as several downstream fields in ASEAN,” he said.

He said the seriousness shown by Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Tun Openg to develop the state via several new initiatives had led him to call Abang Johari to give his views in the Cabinet meeting held this evening at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here. “Just imagine in the past, we used to come to counsel Sarawak leaders but at the Cabinet meeting today, I have asked Premier Abang Johari for his views and advise our federal ministers,” he said.

“I mentioned it without intending to praise my friend Premier Abang Johari but the fact is that no state leaders have ever been asked to give views on the development of new fields which have been explored successfully based on their implementation in Sarawak,” he said.

Anwar also expressed his appreciation of the governments of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in giving strong support to the uphold His Majesty’s decree to create a unity government.

He said through the strong cooperation among components of the Unity Government, a stable political environment has prevailed in the country and unite the people to rehabilitate the country’s economy.

“We have the capability to do it. We have achieved a new heights and later we tumbled and fell. Now with the unity spirit, and stable political condition, the government is benefitting from the strength to defend the fate of Malaysians.

He said the effects of the cooperation also enabled the Unity Government to focus on its development strategies for Sabah and Sarawak especially in preparing the two territories for Indonesia’s plan to relocate its federal capital to Nusantara in Kalimantan. - Bernama