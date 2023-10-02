Anwar performs Friday prayer at Islamic Centre of Thailand

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today performed Friday prayers at the Islamic Centre of Thailand in Bangkok.

Anwar, who is on two-day official visit to Thailand, together with hundreds of worshippers listened to a sermon by Imam Shafie Napakorn who later led the prayers, here today.

Also present were Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

After the prayers, Anwar was seen shaking hands and mingling with members of the congregation.

The Prime Minister also met Muslim leaders and people from the local communities, after the Friday prayers.

In his speech after performing his Friday Prayers, Anwar thanked the Thai government and authorities for forging good a relationship with the Muslims in the kingdom.

“I believe though the Muslim community in Thailand is small we need to be responsible and maintain our moral,” he said.

Anwar also reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to play an important role in the peace talks that is aimed at resolving the long-standing conflict in Southern Thailand.

“I spent a significant amount of time to discuss the issue of Southern Thailand with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth (Chan o-cha) so as to resolve the conflict peacefully.

“We were told not to have differences but to create understanding (solving conflict in southern Thailand),” he said. - Bernama