Anwar: PH and BN discussing unity govt

PETALING JAYA: Discussions between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional revolve around forming a unity government, says PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Tambun MP also pointed out that ongoing court cases of several Barisan Nasional leaders are not a part of any agreement between PH and BN.

“There is no interference at all with the issues of present or anticipated (court) charges. We stressed the importance of good governance, inclusiveness and unity.

“I want to make that very clear,” he said in a press conference at the Seri Pacific Hotel here today.

Earlier today, Zahid announced that BN will decide en bloc who to support and form the government with.