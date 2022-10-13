Anwar: PH can collaborate with other parties, only with shared goals

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan would still consider collaborating with other political parties with shared goals, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

Anwar said the coalition has not closed the door to further alliances, but said these must be based on more than solely opposing Umno and Barisan Nasional, Malay Mail reports.

We (PH) are committed to implementing the reform agenda, fighting the symptoms of corruption and the abuse of corruption.

“Anyone who agrees with this principle, can come and discuss with us. Space is open,” he reportedly told reporters at PKR headquarters today.

On working with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the incumbent Port Dickson MP said such talk of cooperating against a common enemy was only superficial, and would not lead to lasting alliances.