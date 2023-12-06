Anwar: PH leaders have governed Penang well, retain them

BALIK PULAU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Anwar (pix) yesterday urged Penangites to retain Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders who he said have been governing the state well.

Anwar said he has good ties with Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, adding that the federal government will continue to assist Penang resolve state-related issues.

“(The people of) Penang must give opportunities to capable leaders to govern, I would like to explain here and we must fully understand this. In the past, they were saying that if Anwar was to lead, that would be the end of the Malays (and that) all religious schools will be shut.

“During campaigns, they said when Anwar becomes Prime Minister, you can’t wear the hijab anymore. So what do you think they are wearing now?

“So I am asking Penang to continue to be strong (under PH rule), I am always in close contact with the Chief Minister. The federal government will help in whatever way it can, and what the state government is capable of doing, let it handle,” he said in a meet and greet session with Balik Pulau residents at the night market site here yesterday.

Anwar also denied claims that he was succumbing to DAP’s wishes in the affairs of the country’s administration, adding that he cannot be ‘bought’ as claimed by certain parties.

“Yes, DAP is our friend, and we only give them positions, but do remember who is still the boss.... Do you think I am stupid?

‘”Anthony Loke is the Transport Minister, he abides by policies and brings (proposals) to the Cabinet, and only when the Prime Minister approves, they can be implemented... I am the type that can take all sorts of criticism but to buy out Anwar, its not possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said he will keep pursuing Malaysia’s reform efforts with all his might.

“These past six months, they ask what has Anwar been doing...I want to say here I am changing things for the better with all my might and helping the poor, especially the hardcore poor.

“The nation is rich, but there have been huge losses, so what we need to do is stop this plundering of the people’s wealth.

“It doesn’t matter if (you) wear a religious headgear, coat or anything else. Whether (you are) a Tan Sri or Tun or from any party for that matter, if you steal money, we will shove you into my (old) cell in Sungai Buloh (prison), as he quipped: “It’s still vacant.” -Bernama