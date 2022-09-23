Anwar: PKR might deploy big guns against ‘pengkhianat’ - Report

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said PKR is seriously considering deploying big guns to field against the defectors, Malaysiakini reports.

The PKR president was referring to defectors from his own party who helped plunge Malaysia into further political chaos, an episode now regarded as the Sheraton Move.

“We can’t blame the general public for being critical, cynical or disillusioned with the Sheraton Move. We have to tell them that the culprit should be punished.

“I am very pleased. For the past few months, particularly after (PKR events in) Gombak, Kuala Pilah and Port Dickson, and (PKR deputy president) Rafizi (Ramli)’s programme in Johor, you can see the enthusiasm and excitement,” he told Malaysiakini recently.

The Port Dickson MP also added that PKR has been receiving good feedback from voters in recent roadshow events even in contentious areas like Gombak in Selangor, where former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is still the incumbent MP.