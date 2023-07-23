Anwar: PKR wants Aminuddin Harun retained as N.Sembilan MB

SHAH ALAM: PKR wants Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun to be retained as Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar if the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional alliance wins the state elections next month.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this was because Aminuddin has shown satisfactory performance in leading Negeri Sembilan and had helped the people with various programmes.

“This means there is no room for people to claim that the Menteri Besar is someone difficult to meet or unapproachable. In this regard, we have a leadership that has made us proud.

“For Negeri Sembilan, I’ve yet to make any announcement (on the position of Menteri Besar), as talks on this with our other partners take a long time. However, we have conveyed our views to Umno president and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi,” he said.

Anwar was speaking at an event held in Section 7 here tonight to name the PKR candidates contesting in the state polls next month.

Earlier, Anwar who is Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman announced that Aminuddin will defend his Sikamat seat in the polls.

At the event, the prime minister also announced that Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari will defend the Sungai Tua seat.

Prior to this, Anwar announced that Amirudin would remain as Menteri Besar if the PH-BN alliance wins Selangor in the polls.

Meanwhile, Anwar welcomed DAP’s decision to retain Chow Kon Yeow as Penang Chief Minister, saying PKR feels that he had done a good job in developing the state.

“He is very approachable, including with the Malays, and this far from the way how some are trying to portray DAP... we can see for ourselves Chow’s character and leadership, how he is always working for all the races,” he said.

Anwar also said that from reports received so far, the PH-BN alliance will be able to win Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang in the Aug 12 polls, but he also cautioned that this can only happen with hard work by the party machinery.

“Last month, I said there is one more state that we can add (win), now I want to say we are close to wresting two, but on the condition we are really focused during our campaign,” he said.

Anwar also announced that PKR will be contesting a total of 58 seats in the six state elections, with 20 seats in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan (six), Penang (13), Kedah (10), Kelantan (six) and Terengganu (three). - Bernama