KUALA LUMPUR: Just days before the PKR annual congress, party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has played down the friction between his camp and that of his deputy president, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He denied there were ongoing attempts for reconciliation between him and his party number two as they are at peace with each other.

Azmin was said to have sent a representative to meet Anwar recently in a peace-making bid.

Anwar cited the huge interest shown by PKR delegates who had registered to attend the party’s congress this weekend as testament that everything was fine within.

“More than 75% of delegates have said they will be attending the congress, much more than the two third requirement.

“(On reports that a representative was sent by Azmin to meet me), I do meet with various lawmakers and leaders, regardless of which camps they are from.

“But there are no specific discussions on reconciliation, because to me, the party is one and united,” he told reporters in Parliament today.

There has been speculation that PKR leaders from Azmin’s faction, including party vice-president Tian Chua, had been assigned to mend broken ties amidst worry that the feud between the top two leaders could jeopardise the party.

This has even led to worries that trouble might brew in the upcoming party congress in Malacca from Dec 6 to 8, where both Anwar and Azmin are expected to share the same stage.

Anwar, however, remained confident that everything would sail smoothly, and that the leaders were mature enough so as not to do something that could be detrimental to the party’s well-being.

On speculations rebel PKR leaders and members would organise a separate congress at the same time as the party’s official assembly, Anwar said this would not represent the party’s official stand.

However, he said any party members were free to gather or conduct their own meetings as this is a democracy.