Anwar: Policies, initiatives under 12MP MTR guided by needs, priorities of people

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said policies and initiatives which he will announce on Monday when presenting the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review (12MP MTR) in the Dewan Rakyat were framed not only based on the thoughts of ministries.

The prime minister said these policies and initiatives were also guided by the concerns, needs and priorities of the people, business community and all states.

“I am confident that the 12MP MTR can drive a more balanced and stable growth for Malaysia in the future,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

He said the 12MP MTR was yet another action by the government to realise the agenda of the Madani economy advocated by him.

It was a significant document of wisdom in determining the direction of the country’s socioeconomic growth which was balanced in thinking, spiritual and material terms based on Madani values, he added.

Earlier yesterday, the prime minister received the 12MP MTR document from Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli. - Bernama