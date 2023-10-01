Anwar: ‘Political situation in Sabah improving, but we can only advice’

KOTA KINABALU: The solution to the current political uncertainty in Sabah lies in the hands of the state leaders themselves, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

What he and other leaders could do was only to offer advice on seeking a solution to the problem, he added.

He said that he, along with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, were trying their best to look for the best solution to resolve the political situation.

“The current situation is improving, Zahid and I are looking for the best solution for Sabah, and the decision is made by Sabah leaders themselves, we can only provide advice,” he told reporters here yesterday.

He and Ahmad Zahid, the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, met earlier with several Sabah leaders, including Sabah UMNO liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin at a hotel here.

On Friday, Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin announced that Sabah UMNO and BN had retracted their support to Hajiji due to loss of confidence in his position as chief minister and over a breach in an agreement between BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The following day, however, five BN assemblymen stated their support for Hajiji and are among the 44 assemblymen who Hajiji claims are supporting him to remain as chief minister and the head of the state government.

The Sabah state assembly has 79 assemblymen, including six appointed members. - Bernama