Anwar: Probe into LCS project must continue, earlier prosecution not enough

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that the investigation into the issues on Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) project must continue because earlier prosecution was not enough as the scandal was done on a large scale and involved leakage.

In fact, he said the prosecution done before did not even involve the main culprits behind the LCS project issues.

“My instruction is that the investigation must continue, including on the LCS project because I think earlier action was not enough to uncover and find the real culprits in the case...so, let the investigation continue.”

Anwar said this in reply to Ahmad Fadhli Shaari’s (PN-Pasir Mas) supplementary question about governance issues during Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Anwar said the instruction has also been forwarded to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for further action and that the agency had already informed him that there will be a second-round prosecution.

Anwar also stressed that his instruction to the enforcement agencies, including MACC, was comprehensive and not just focused on any particular political party.

“That’s why there was a case of Shah Alam UMNO chief being charged but not being focused on. Meaning, if MACC has solid evidence for anyone to be prosecuted, the Attorney-General should accept their prosecution proposal,” he said.

While reiterating his stance that he would not interfere in any court case involving any political leader, Anwar also hit out at the opposition and denied their allegation that he had interfered in the court case involving Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, including to reduce and withdraw the charges.

“Do you have evidence that Anwar interfered? If you don’t have evidence, then you are being cruel, using religion and making accusations...mentioning my name.

“I did not interfere. You can ask the MACC and the Attorney-General. I support actions based on solid facts and evidence, but don’t be cruel, and don’t make a bland allegation which can be challenged and disputed.

“Don’t be so quick to judge me. I’m not a low-class politician,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar who is also Finance Minister said the government has taken several steps to ensure good governance including stopping all direct negotiation methods and instead managing them through tenders.

He acknowledged that there is indeed a need to allocate projects to Bumiputera contractors, but it also needs to go through a tender or limited tender process in addition to having an adequate allocation for the needy.

He said 475 chief digital officers (CDO) have also been appointed as digitalisation leaders in agencies in a bid to improve governance and digitalisation of the public sector.

The Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) has also been reassigned to pay attention from the point of view of planning and administrative management in addition to establishing the Implementation Monitoring Committee Cloud Framework Agreement (JPPCFA). - Bernama