Anwar proclaimed as president of scouts association of Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was today proclaimed as ‘Presiden Agung’ (President) of the Malaysian Scouts Association.

Acting National Chief Scout cum National Chief Scout Commissioner Maj Gen (R) Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Zin Bidin made the proclamation at the Prime Minister’s Office here.

At the same event, Anwar was also conferred the association’s highest award, the Anugerah Bintang Semangat Padi Emas, which is an exclusive award bestowed only on national and state leaders.

Also present were National Scout Council deputy president Datuk Ahmad Shazily Ismail Bakti and treasurer Tan Sri Abdullah Taib.

Mohd Zin said the proclamation can take the association’s image to greater heights and strengthen its role as the largest informal educational organisation in the country.

“It is also hoped that the proclamation will lure more youths at university and school levels to join the scout association as we already have a solid training system,” he said. - Bernama