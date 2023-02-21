Anwar: Proposed offer to lease Kampung Baru not suitable

KUALA LUMPUR: The government disagrees with the leasing proposal to develop areas in Kampung Baru in the federal capital as it could jeopardise the rights of the Malays, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar who is also Finance Minister said the proposal to bring a private company to develop the area would adversely affect the interest of the Malays and it is not acceptable.

Apart from describing the 99-year lease offer as unsuitable, Anwar wants more space to study the proposal in detail.

“We will discuss with the former Federal Territories Minister and ensure the development proceeds smoothly and the interest of the Malay community in Kampung Baru is protected.

“A lease for 60, 99 years will create anxiety among the Malays. I can not accept the leasing proposal. Give me space to review and obtain the views of the local community,“ he said during Prime Minister’s Question and Answer (PMQ) at Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar was replying to a question by Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam) on whether the government intends to proceed with the development of Kampung Baru in line with the target of Kuala Lumpur Smart City 2030.

The Prime Minister said on the question of Kampung Baru’s development, each approach or move must be based on the principle of safeguarding the interests of the Malay reserve areas in Kuala Lumpur, even though the decision took a long time.

Replying to a supplementary question by Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib (PN-Maran) regarding the government’s guarantee of implementing promises related to the development of Kampung Baru, Anwar insisted that there are actions that have been implemented and it is not just a guarantee (words).

“I have given assurances, and have even postponed some programmes that I am not sure (it) will defend the rights of the Malays there...actions have been taken.

“In terms of housing, stalls and also the (project) smart city, all were carried out without affecting (Malay rights). I have made the decision and the officers are also aware.

“All previous decisions that are in line with this position (protecting Malay rights) will continue, but policies that affect the framework of policies (protecting Malay rights) are not accepted...we will wait and I will prove it,“ he said. - Bernama