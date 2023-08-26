Anwar proud of performance by govt agencies in the eight months under his administration

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his satisfaction with the performance shown by government agencies during his eight-month administration.

Taking the example of Amanah Raya Berhad (AmanahRaya), Anwar said the agency under the Finance Ministry had displayed good performance under his management.

“I have almost completed eight months in the government, heading the nation and I am proud that I looked, searched every agency and monitored closely if there were any deficiencies, leaks, especially on a large scale.

“And thank God, so far AmanahRaya’s performance is good and I hope this spirit is maintained as the responsibility is not only placed on the shoulder of the leaders but the entire machinery should ensure its (AmanahRaya) clean record,” he said.

He was speaking at the 100th AmanahRaya anniversary and the launch of its special 100th anniversary logo at Bukit Kiara yesterday.

Anwar also stressed that AmanahRaya has a heavy responsibility in holding the trust of the poor, persons with disabilities and orphans.

He said this is because if they do not shoulder the responsibility for such groups well, it is considered a betrayal to religion.

In this regard, Anwar wants all parties to be ready with him to carry out a paradigm shift in the effort to uphold the dignity of the nation.

He said the change for the better is a matter demanded by Islam while leaving the bad aspects which are destructive to the country.

He said all parties should be ready to accept the fact that the world is changing, which requires several new measures with continued positive features apart from leaving the negative and destructive behind.

“In this context, there should be change which must comes from the noble conscience and soul,” he said. - Bernama