Anwar provides proof on Felda debt waiver, tells Muhyiddin to apologise

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has provided proof that he has signed a debt waiver scheme for Felda settlers.

The Prime Minister posted the signed documents on his official Facebook page.

Two document attachments were included, the Assignment for Financial Service Reserve Account (FSRA) agreement document signed between Felda, the Malaysian government and Amanah Raya Berhad and a digital document of the Malaysian government’s payment instructions amounting to RM990 million.

In the post, he added “I present a portion of the Assignment for Financial Service Reserve Account (FSRA) document related to the government’s guarantee to Felda that I have signed,” said Anwar in a statement.

“I urge Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to apologise for slandering me.”

This was in response to Muhyiddin’s demand for an open and unconditional written apology from him (Anwar) following Anwar’s claim that the Felda settlers’ debts totalling RM8.3 billion had never been waived under Muhyiddin’s administration.