SEREMBAN: The government’s decision to require all MPs to declare their assets is not aimed at flaunting one’s wealth, said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said it was aimed at exposing any MPs who abused their position to acquire their wealth.

“The declaration is just to ensure that their income was halal, and not from ill gotten gains from logging activities, shares or projects,” he told reporters after meeting Negri Sembilan and Malacca PKR leaders here yesterday.

Earlier on Friday, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang claimed that declaring assets in general was a communist and socialist theory.

Anwar said that when Umar Abdul Aziz was made a caliph, he immediately declared his and his family’s assets.

“Declaration of assets is also practised in Indonesia,” he said. — Bernama