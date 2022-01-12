Anwar receives congratulatory call from President Wickremesinghe

NEW DELHI: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a congratulatory call from Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday on his appointment as Malaysia’s Prime Minister.

Wickremesinghe congratulated Anwar on his appointment as prime minister and “expressed his desire to further strengthen economic ties between Sri Lanka and Malaysia during a telephone conversation this morning”, the Sri Lankan president’s office said on Twitter.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena congratulated Anwar recently.

Diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1957.

Anwar was appointed as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister last Thursday (Nov 24). - Bernama